Aston Villa vs Bristol City: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Aston Villa vs Bristol City Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of midweek Championship fixture.
Aston Villa vs Bristol City
Championship 2016/17
28th February, 19:45 pm BST
Villa Park, Birmingham
How to follow: BBC local radio
Finally Villa fans breathed a sigh of relief last weekend. The club registered their first win in 2017 as they won 1-0 against Derby County at Villa Park. It was their first win in nine games, and the Villans are aiming to register first back to back wins in two months.
Aston Villa have released financial figures for the 2015/16 period, and it gives a grim reading. The club have recorded a loss of £81.3m; the deficit more than trebled, up from £26.6m, before Villa were relegated from the Premier League.
Sitting 17th in the Championship, Villa may have secured safety for this season, but their fans will be extremely disappointed with how they have fared under Steve Bruce.
Leandro Bacuna is suspended after he was given the marching orders against Derby. He faces three matches on the sidelines due to suspension. However, Conor Hourihane could return after missing that game with a dead leg.
Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Johnstone, Hutton, Chester, Baker, Taylor, Jedinak, Hourihane, Green, Lansbury, Adomah, Kodjia
Bristol City are just two points above the relegation zone, but they have a game in hand. Like Villa, they have gone through a wretched run of form, and have won just once in their last 14 Championship games.
The Robins will miss the services of striker Tammy Abraham for tomorrow’s trip to Aston Villa. The striker has scored 18 Championship goals so far this season since joining on loan from Chelsea.
Predicted Bristol City starting XI: Giefer, Bryan, Wright, Flint, Vyner, O’Neill, O’Dowda, Reid, Smith, Cotterill, Wilbraham
ASTON VILLA VS BRISTOL CITY KEY STATS
1 – Aston Villa have won just once in their last 11 games in all competitions.
2 – Bristol City have won just twice in their last 17 games in all competitions.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Bristol City