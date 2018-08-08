Aston Villa turn down Tottenham bid for Jack Grealish

Tottenham are set to miss out on the Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish.
The Londoners wanted to sign the Championship midfielder this summer but it appears at Villa’s new owners have refused to sell their key star so late in the window.
According to Guardian, Spurs submitted a £25m bid for the player but Aston Villa have turned it down.
Grealish had a very good season in the Championship last year and he was expected to provide competition for the likes of Eriksen and Alli at Spurs.
It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham move on to other targets now. Grealish was a key target for Pochettino this summer and the Spurs boss will be disappointed with the situation.
The report adds that Grealish is frustrated with Aston Villa’s stance as he wants to play for Tottenham. Also, he was assured that a move would be sanctioned if a suitable offer comes in.
The midfielder has two years left on his current deal and therefore Villa are under no pressure to sell.
The Premier League outfit have been linked with the likes of Anthony Martial and Lewis Cook this summer.
Spurs are yet to sign a single player this window and the fans will be unhappy with the lack of ambition shown.
The Londoners could still lose key defender Toby Alderweireld this summer. The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.