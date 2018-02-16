Aston Villa tipped to secure 9/1 promotion boost at Fulham

David Prutton has tipped Aston Villa to continue their excellent run of form with a victory at Fulham on Saturday.
Seven wins in a row has taken Villa up to second in the Championship, 12 points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers with 15 games to play.
Fulham are currently fifth in the table, seven points behind Villa having gone nine league games without defeat, but the Sky Sports pundit believes the Midlands side will nick a 1-0 win this weekend (9/1 with Sky Bet).
“This should be a great battle between two of the form teams in the Sky Bet Championship right now, and arguably Aston Villa’s biggest test for quite a while,” he said.
“Steve Bruce’s side have been excellent lately and momentum is really on their side at the moment.
“Fulham have been brilliant lately and it’s a tough game to call, but I think Villa will just nab victory.
Villa beat Fulham 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but Saturday’s match will be a tough test of their promotion credentials.
Fulham have won six in a row at Craven Cottage and are more than capable of taking something from the game.
The draw is priced at 12/5 and that could be the way to play this one.
