Aston Villa tipped to boost promotion hopes with 7/1 return against Ipswich

Championship pundit David Prutton has backed Aston Villa to boost their promotion hopes with a victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Villa’s 2-1 success over Sunderland on Tuesday left them fourth in the table, five points behind second-placed Cardiff City.
Prutton has tipped Steve Bruce’s side to repeat that scoreline (7/1 at Sky Bet) this weekend.
“Villa have put that disappointing result at home to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break behind them with a couple of great wins since and they’re finally starting to get up to the part of the table you’d expect them to be in,” he told Sky Sports.
“Ipswich were excellent on Wednesday night against Sheffield Wednesday and you wonder how much conceding that late equaliser will play on their minds here. Home win.”
Villa have lost just one of their last nine games against Ipswich in all competitions and look a solid wager at 4/6 to pick up another three points this weekend.
Ipswich are priced at 17/4, with the draw on offer at 11/4, but it’s difficult to see them repeating last season’s 1-0 victory at Villa Park.
Albert Adomah was on target against Sunderland and he could be worth an interest at 6/4 to grab another against the Tractor Boys.