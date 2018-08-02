Aston Villa submit bid for Yerry Mina

Colombian defender Yerry Mina has been linked with a move to England all summer.
The latest club believed to be interested in the centre back is Aston Villa. As per the reports from TMW (translated by SportWitness), the Championship club have made an offer to sign the player.
Mina had a fantastic World Cup with his country and the interest in him is not surprising. He has been linked with the likes of Lyon, Everton and Manchester United as well.
The report claims that Aston Villa have offered €20m for the player. Barcelona will receive €10m upfront and the rest in add-ons.
The Catalan giants are keen on selling the player this summer and he would be a sensational addition for Aston Villa. However, the move seems extremely unlikely.
Despite his status at Barcelona, Mina is a man in demand and he is too good for the Championship. He is much better off joining a club like Everton or Lyon where he will play at a high level every week.
The report adds that Mina is valued at around €40m and therefore Aston Villa’s offer is not enough.
It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Everton and United make a move for the player now.