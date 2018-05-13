Aston Villa star John Terry reveals that he may not retire next season

John Terry has said that he could carry on playing next season if Aston Villa end up winning promotion to the Premier League.
The 37-year-old Terry joined the Villains last summer after ending his successful 19-year-spell with Chelsea. Despite having had offers to continue playing in the Premier League, the veteran opted to join Steve Bruce’s Villa side as it would help him to avoid the possibility of playing against Chelsea.
Terry has been impressive in the heart of the defense for the Villains this season. He has managed to play in 32 out of the club’s 46 games in the Championship this season and helped them to finish in 4th position and qualify for the promotion playoffs.
There has recently been speculation surrounding the future of Terry with reports suggesting that he will hang up his boots and rejoin Chelsea in a coaching capacity. The former England international has however since said that he will carry on playing if the Villains end up winning promotion.
He said: ‘I hope this isn’t the end. If we go up, I’m staying. And hopefully I can play for a few more years in the Premier League.’
‘It’s only fair that if we go up, which is the belief within the group, that I stick around. It’s in my contract when I hit a certain number of matches.’
‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it here and love the way I’ve been accepted. I had to perform to get the approval of the fans and the group, and it was a big call by the manager, too, to sign someone at 36 years of age and coming to the end of their career.’
‘The job isn’t done yet. We’ve got a few more games to go. But hopefully I am here next season.’