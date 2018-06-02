Aston Villa should consider making a move for Leeds defender Pontus Jansson

In the end it was a massive heartbreak for Aston Villa as they lost to Fulham in the Championship play-offs and missed a golden opportunity to return to the Premier League.
Villa will be looking to bounce back next season and prepare themselves for another promotion challenge. One of the prime tasks for them will be to sign a new centre-half after John Terry’s exit.
The skipper made 36 appearances for Villa last season but was not offered a contract extension after his one-year deal expired.
A top quality defender is needed to fill his big boots next season and Villa may need to spend big to land one. With that in mind, they should consider making a move for Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson.
The 27-year-old has been an important player for Leeds United. He has shown leadership qualities for the Yorkshire club, and would add significant depth and quality to the side.
Furthermore, getting a player from a direct rival would weaken Leeds. But, he would cost a fair bit. Villa already have a more or less balanced team, and the squad doesn’t need a massive overhaul.
Therefore, the money can be invested in one or two areas only to bolster the squad. Signing a player of his quality will not only solve one major problem area but also it will strengthen Villa’s squad depth. If the money is available, Villa should at least try their luck, it could prove to be a masterstroke deal.