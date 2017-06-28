Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa set to sign Chelsea defender John Terry this week

Chelsea defender John Terry is set to complete his move to Aston Villa this weekend.

The former England international is out of contract and will join the Championship outfit on a free transfer.

According to Daily Mirror, Birmingham were interested in the player as well but Aston Villa have managed to beat them with a better financial offer. The report adds that Aston Villa’s owner, Tony Xia, is determined to sign the Chelsea star.

John Terry and his agent were recently pictured with the Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce in Portugal.

The Villans have offered John Terry a one-year contract worth around £5million. Furthermore, if the 36-year-old helps his side secure promotion, he will receive huge bonuses as well.

Despite his age, Terry will be a valuable asset for Aston Villa. Apart from his undoubted quality, Terry will bring some much-needed leadership and winning experience into the Villa dressing room.

The former England defender struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League last season and a move to the Championship should benefit him. The significant dip in quality of football will help Terry balance out his weaknesses and make the most of his strengths.

