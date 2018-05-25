Aston Villa set to hold contract talks with Alan Hutton

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that the club will open talks with Alan Hutton regarding a new deal.
The 34-year-old full back is out of contract in the summer and the Villans are looking to keep hold of him regardless of what happens against Fulham in the play-off final.
Aston Villa have a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League and Hutton will be hoping to guide his side to a victory tomorrow.
The 34-year-old has been very impressive all season and Steve Bruce is clearly a fan.
The former Sunderland boss explained that Hutton has been picked more than any other player this season for a reason and that the defender is a manager’s delight. Bruce also labelled him as a ‘beast’.
He said: “I think I’ve picked Alan Hutton more than anybody else. He is everything that I enjoy in a player. He gives you everything he’s got. At 34 years old he is quite magnificent in terms of his fitness. He works like a beast, always first in – a manager’s delight. If anyone deserves a contract, it’s Alan Hutton. I can confirm to you now we will be talking to him next week, whichever division we are in. He deserves it. Playing left-back has probably enhanced him a bit. It’s slowed him down a bit, he has to come back on his right foot to play. But since we moved him there he’s gone to a different level.”
It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa can agree on a deal with the player now. Hutton is a key player for Bruce and it would be a surprise to see him leave this summer. The extension is the best solution for all parties involved.