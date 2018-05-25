Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa set to hold contract talks with Alan Hutton

Aston Villa set to hold contract talks with Alan Hutton

25 May, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that the club will open talks with Alan Hutton regarding a new deal.

The 34-year-old full back is out of contract in the summer and the Villans are looking to keep hold of him regardless of what happens against Fulham in the play-off final.

Aston Villa have a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League and Hutton will be hoping to guide his side to a victory tomorrow.

The 34-year-old has been very impressive all season and Steve Bruce is clearly a fan.

The former Sunderland boss explained that Hutton has been picked more than any other player this season for a reason and that the defender is a manager’s delight. Bruce also labelled him as a ‘beast’.

He said: “I think I’ve picked Alan Hutton more than anybody else. He is everything that I enjoy in a player. He gives you everything he’s got. At 34 years old he is quite magnificent in terms of his fitness. He works like a beast, always first in – a manager’s delight. If anyone deserves a contract, it’s Alan Hutton. I can confirm to you now we will be talking to him next week, whichever division we are in. He deserves it. Playing left-back has probably enhanced him a bit. It’s slowed him down a bit, he has to come back on his right foot to play. But since we moved him there he’s gone to a different level.”

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa can agree on a deal with the player now. Hutton is a key player for Bruce and it would be a surprise to see him leave this summer. The extension is the best solution for all parties involved.

Manchester United agree deal to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk
‘Yesssss!’, ‘Get innnnn’ – fans excited as Tottenham agree new deal for Pochettino

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com