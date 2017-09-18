Aston Villa scouting Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos has made a strong start to his career at Glasgow club, Rangers, and he is already attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs including Aston Villa and Derby County.
According to reports from Scotsman, Championship clubs – Aston Villa, Derby County, Bristol City, Barnsley and Reading – have sent scouts to watch the Rangers forward in action during the Gers’ 2-2 draw with Patrick Thistle on Friday night.
The 21-year-old duly impressed by netting a goal during the match. With that strike, Morelos took his tally to eight goals in nine games in all competitions for Pedro Caixinha’s side.
Morelos scored 46 goals in 62 games across two seasons in Scandinavia, and it looks like the decision of spending £1 million to Finnish club HJK Helsinki for his services (Daily Record) an inspired one already.
Of all the aforementioned cubs, Aston Villa could be an interesting option for the Colombia under-20 international.
Villa have spent a huge lot of money on strikers since dropping to the Championship in 2016.
The likes of Jonathan Kodjia impressed, but Scott Hogan and former Rangers forward Ross McCormack have been below par.
Hogan has suffered bad luck with injuries, while Steve Bruce omitted McCormack from the club’s first-team plans after a disagreement.
Rangers will be reluctant to sell the player they signed this summer, but they will be getting used to speculation if Morelos continues his current form.