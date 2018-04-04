Aston Villa looking to sign Southampton striker Charlie Austin

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Southampton striker Charlie Austin at the end of this season.
The Saints are currently fighting for their survival. With seven games to go, things are not looking good for them.
If the Premier League side goes down, Villa will have a great chance of landing the 28-year-old striker. Austin is way too good to play in the Championship.
Aston Villa are hoping to play in the Premier League next season and a strong finish to the season would ensure that.
Steve Bruce could definitely use more quality and depth in his attack and Austin would be the ideal addition. The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he would be a major coup for Villa.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth are interested in signing the Premier League forward as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
Austin is Southampton’s top scorer this season with 6 goals in 17 games. He managed to score 9 in 21 games for them last season.