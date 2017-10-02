Aston Villa looking to sign Sam Johnstone permanently

Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone has been very impressive for Aston Villa and Steve Bruce is keen on signing the player on a permanent deal.
Johnstone is currently enjoying his second loan spell at Villa Park and the 24-year-old has established himself as the club’s number one shot-stopper.
Bruce believes that the player is improving every week and therefore it is only natural for the club to sign him permanently. It will be interesting to see whether United agree to a transfer in January.
Bruce said: “It would be great to keep him here for the next few years as Villa’s No.1. I will need to ask the question. The ideal move for us would be to buy him in January. You’ve seen it, a young goalkeeper coming in and getting better with every game he plays. The difference in him since he’s started in January to now is light years. He’s confident, playing every week and he’s playing real football.”
Jose Mourinho has enough talent in his goalkeeping position and therefore Villa are likely to get their man. De Gea, Romero and Pereira are all better and more talented than Johnstone right now.
The Manchester United keeper has kept five clean sheets so far this season and Bruce knows that he could be the key in their push for promotion to the Premier League.
As for Johnstone, the 24-year-old is very talented but he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. A move to Villa Park makes a lot of sense right now.