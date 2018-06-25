Aston Villa looking to sign Robert Huth

Aston Villa are interested in signing Robert Huth this summer.
The 33-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Leicester City expired this month and the Championship outfit are looking to sign him as a replacement for John Terry.
The former Chelsea captain left Villa this summer and Steve Bruce is looking to bring in another experienced defender.
Huth has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and he could be a solid short-term addition to the Aston Villa side.
Apart from his experience and quality, Huth will bring a winning mentality to the dressing room as well. The German has won the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea in the past and he will know all about being an underdog.
Aston Villa will be looking to win the Championship next season and someone like Huth could be vital for them on and off the pitch.
The report adds that Robert Huth is prepared to take a wage cut in order to join Aston Villa this summer.
It will be interesting to see whether Villa submit a formal offer anytime soon.