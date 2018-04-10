Aston Villa lining up a move for WBA midfielder Jake Livermore

Aston Villa are interested in signing the West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore at the end of this season.
The 28-year-old midfielder is expected to leave the Baggies and the Championship outfit will try to sign him according to Daily Mail.
West Brom are in danger of going down this season and someone like Livermore is unlikely to stick around. The former Spurs midfielder wants to play for England and in order for that to happen, he needs to perform at the highest level. Therefore, Aston Villa will need to secure promotion if they want Livermore this summer.
Steve Bruce’s men are currently fourth in the Championship standings and a strong finish to the season could take them to the play-offs.
It will be interesting to see whether the Villans manage to secure their place in the Premier League next season. If they do, Livermore could be a very good signing for them. Aston Villa will need experienced players to survive in the Premier League and the West Brom midfielder would be ideal.
Livermore is not the only player who is expected to leave West Brom this summer. The likes of Jonny Evans, Jay Rodriguez, Salomon Rondon and Gareth Barry could also move on.