Prutton backs Grealish to follow up for Aston Villa against Leeds United

Aston Villa face Leeds United on Friday aiming to keep their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship alive.
Villa head into the match five points behind second placed Fulham with four games to play, but with their confidence boosted by Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Cardiff City.
Jack Grealish’s late goal sealed the win for Villa and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped the midfielder to grab the opener against Leeds on the way to a 2-0 success (33/1 with Sky Bet).
“What an end to the game it was at Villa Park on Tuesday night,” he said.
“Aston Villa needed a result against Cardiff and Jack Grealish came up with the goods for them with that stunning volley.
“You’d fancy Steve Bruce’s side against Leeds, who just want the season to end.
“Villa have slipped a few times lately when you’ve expected them to go on and win.
“That being said, I think this is a home win.”
The home side are priced at 8/15 to win the game, with Leeds available at 5/1 and the draw on offer at 3/1.
Anything less than three points on Friday would effectively end Villa’s hopes of finishing in the top two, so backing them at 6/4 to win to nil looks a solid wager.