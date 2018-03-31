Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa interested in signing Dean Henderson

Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson wants to leave the club this summer.

According to reports, Championship side Aston Villa are interested in signing the 21-year-old.

Henderson wants to play regular first-team football and that is simply not possible at Old Trafford. Reports claim that the player has his heart set on a move away.

Aston Villa will need to sign a keeper this summer and they have been linked with a move for Johnstone. If they fail to sign the 25-year-old, Henderson wouldn’t be a bad alternative.

The Manchester United academy graduate is extremely talented and the Red Devils are doing everything in their power to keep him at the club.

Henderson is a target for Arsenal as well but a move to Villa would be the best option for him. When Johnstone leaves this summer, Villa will need a starter in between the sticks and Henderson could finally get to play regular first-team football.

The young keeper has been at the club since the age of 14 but he is yet to make his first-team debut. With the likes of De Gea ahead of him, a debut with United seems quite unlikely.

