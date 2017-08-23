Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Robert Snodgrass from West Ham

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa are interested in the player and are in advanced talks to sign him on a loan transfer. The report adds that Sunderland and Birmingham want the player as well but Villa are closest to an agreement.
West Ham have informed the 29-year-old that he is surplus to requirements at the London stadium and therefore a move to Villa could be ideal for him.
Snodgrass needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he will get to do that at Villa Park.
Furthermore, Snodgrass has the experience of working under Steve Bruce from their time at Hull City. Clearly, the manager rates the player as well and therefore the move could benefit all parties involved.
The 29-year-old played a major role in the Tigers’ promotion to the Premier League during the 2015/16 season when Bruce was in charge of them.
West Ham have signed Arnautovic for big money this summer and the former Stoke winger is now a starter for Slaven Bilic.
The Hammers signed Snodgrass for a fee of £10.2m back in January. Ideally, they would want to offload the player permanently but the lack of suitors might just force them to accept Villa’s loan proposal.