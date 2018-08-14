Aston Villa hoping to sign Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham on loan

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan.
The highly-rated forward was on loan at Swansea City last season and Express claims that Bruce wants him to add to Villa’s firepower.
Abraham had a fantastic loan spell in the Championship with Bristol City during the 2016/17 season and Steve Bruce will be hoping for more of the same if he manages to sign the 20-year-old. Abraham scored 26 goals that season with Bristol.
Tammy Abraham will be a very good signing for Aston Villa if they manage to pull it off. The Chelsea striker has proven himself in the Championship before and he will make a big difference for Bruce’s side next season.
One major issue for Aston Villa is that Michy Batshuayi has left Chelsea on loan and the Blues have no other back up striker apart from Tammy Abraham. It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea are willing to let the player leave on loan now.
Aston Villa haven’t been able to add to their squad properly due to the cash crunch and they are aiming a few temporary deals to soften the blow. The likes of Snodgrass and Bolasie are targets for Steve Bruce as well.