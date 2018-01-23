Aston Villa hoping to sign Axel Tuanzebe on loan

Aston Villa are looking to sign the highly rated Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe in January.
According to reports, the Championship outfit are keen on completing the deal quickly so that the player can make his debut against Sheffield United next Tuesday. The deal could be completed within this week.
Tuanzebe is a man in demand but Steve Bruce has presented the most appealing offer so far.
Apparently, Jose Mourinho is not keen on letting the player leave because of an injury to Eric Bailly. However, the two clubs are discussing a loan move.
The talented young defender can operate as a fullback as well as a centre back. He could prove to be a wise addition for Villa during the second half of the season.
Bruce is aiming for promotion this season and players like Axel Tuanzebe can make a big difference.
The 20-year-old will also be hoping to go out on loan and play regular first-team football at a higher level. He is unlikely to start for United’s first team this season and therefore the move to Villa is the next best thing for him.