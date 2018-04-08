Aston Villa fans responds to Jack Grealish Tweet

Jack Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa suffered yet another defeat on Saturday.
Steve Bruce’s side lost 3-1 against Norwich City (lost three in their last five games) at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday. Grealish was brilliant during the match, and scored the only goal for Villa but couldn’t prevent his side from getting battered once again.
The 22-year-old wrote on Twitter that he is ‘devastated’ about the result, and admitted that they weren’t good enough. Villa fans responded to his tweet to let him know that he did well but the rest of the team weren’t upto the mark.
Devasted about the result today, wasn’t good enough from us. Onto a big game Tuesday back at Villa Park ⚽ #AVFC
Villa find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 73 points from 41 matches, seven points behind second-placed Cardiff City, who have a game in hand.
Your the only one who could take some credit from today jack the rest are bottle jobs
Sorry Jack but today was shit from everyone apart from yourself & Birkir, since the Wolves win it’s not been good enough 👎🏻
It’s not a BIG game anymore it’s just another game now. U played well jack credit where’s due #utv
It’s not been good enough since the wolves game jack, not a dig at you. But we should be beating these sort of sides if we are serious about going up. QPR Bolton hull Norwich we’ve took 2 points isn’t good enough!
Please stick around Jack – You are needed to bring us back UTV
Im glad you’re gutted about today but as for Tuesday it is no longer a big game we wont catch them even if we beat them on Tuesday too little too late unfortunatly #AVFC
We said today we wish we had eleven Jack Grealish’s on the pitch. Congrats on your goal. See you Tuesday
Villa will face Cardiff in their next Championship game at Villa Park, and must win it to give themselves any chance of an automatic promotion.
It looks highly unlikely though that Villa can achieve the second spot, but they should be in the play-off places.