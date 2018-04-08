Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans responds to Jack Grealish Tweet

Jack Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa suffered yet another defeat on Saturday.

Steve Bruce’s side lost 3-1 against Norwich City (lost three in their last five games) at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday. Grealish was brilliant during the match, and scored the only goal for Villa but couldn’t prevent his side from getting battered once again.

The 22-year-old wrote on Twitter that he is ‘devastated’ about the result, and admitted that they weren’t good enough. Villa fans responded to his tweet to let him know that he did well but the rest of the team weren’t upto the mark.

Villa find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 73 points from 41 matches, seven points behind second-placed Cardiff City, who have a game in hand.

 

Villa will face Cardiff in their next Championship game at Villa Park, and must win it to give themselves any chance of an automatic promotion.

It looks highly unlikely though that Villa can achieve the second spot, but they should be in the play-off places.

