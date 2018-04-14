Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans respond to Jack Grealish Tweet

Aston Villa fans respond to Jack Grealish Tweet

14 April, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Site News

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking Twitter to congratulate Jack Grealish for yet another brilliant performance after Steve Bruce’s side won 1-0 against Leeds United on Friday night at Villa Park.

The victory secured Villa’s place in the Championship play-offs, and kept their automatic promotion hopes still alive. It was probably one of the easiest victories for Villa, although the score line may not suggest that, as Leeds hardly threatened Villa’s backline during the game.

Villa were heavily dominant in the first half, and got their goal in the 29th minute through Lewis Grabban who powerfully headed in Grealish’s cross from six yards. Grealish was superb during the game, and his performance was appreciated by the Villa fans.

After the match, Grealish took to Twitter to express his joy about his team’s victory. He has congratulated Grabban for the goal, and wants to keep the momentum going till the end of the season. He tweeted:

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans:

Villa have been very impressive at home this season, and it was their 14th home league win in the 2017-18 campaign. They had 53% possession, and attempted 17 shots, according to BBC Sport.

Tom Pearce posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Aston Villa
Southampton vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

johnblake