Aston Villa fans respond to Jack Grealish Tweet

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking Twitter to congratulate Jack Grealish for yet another brilliant performance after Steve Bruce’s side won 1-0 against Leeds United on Friday night at Villa Park.
The victory secured Villa’s place in the Championship play-offs, and kept their automatic promotion hopes still alive. It was probably one of the easiest victories for Villa, although the score line may not suggest that, as Leeds hardly threatened Villa’s backline during the game.
Villa were heavily dominant in the first half, and got their goal in the 29th minute through Lewis Grabban who powerfully headed in Grealish’s cross from six yards. Grealish was superb during the game, and his performance was appreciated by the Villa fans.
After the match, Grealish took to Twitter to express his joy about his team’s victory. He has congratulated Grabban for the goal, and wants to keep the momentum going till the end of the season. He tweeted:
Great win tonight! Let’s keep this momentum going now until the end of the season. Support was great! Congrats on the goal @grabbs22 😛⚽👊🏻 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/OZLKYBbJcH
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) April 13, 2018
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans:
Class as usual myyyyy ggggg
— Lukas (@VodexMusic) April 13, 2018
Surely going to be captain one day with performances like this season’s, best home grown player for years! Great to see
— Craig Farrier (@farrier_c) April 14, 2018
You emptied your pockets and the Leeds team fell out…!! Well played son.
— Fletch (@itsf73tch) April 13, 2018
Keep it up jack England call up round the corner.
— David Beckett (@DavidBe99433487) April 14, 2018
Best season for 6 years. Watched you grow into a proper player from a promising lad. Still more to come but you are the key to unlocking opponents. They fear you now and they should. #utv
— Paul Stevens (@PaulSte26726528) April 14, 2018
Great win team. But the fight is still on. Hoping teams above slip up. Jack your doing great quite impressed with performance. Oh awesome goal against Cardiff.
— jamie windridge (@churchboy40) April 14, 2018
Boss it in the play offs and then star for us in the Premiership ! UTV !!
— Keith Rooms (@RoomsKeith) April 14, 2018
Villa have been very impressive at home this season, and it was their 14th home league win in the 2017-18 campaign. They had 53% possession, and attempted 17 shots, according to BBC Sport.