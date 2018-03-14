Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to their shocking defeat against QPR

Aston Villa crashed to a shock 3-1 defeat against Queens Park Rangers last night.

Steve Bruce’s men were in fantastic form heading into this game and the fans are frustrated with the defeat at this stage of the season.

Villa came back into the title race after their stunning win over Wolves in the last game but the heavy defeat leaves them ten points behind the league leaders now.

Ryan Manning scored his first goal of the season to give QPR the lead against Villa. Jake Bidwell added a second and substitute Luke Freeman notched their third goal in the 82nd minute.

James Chester bagged a consolation for the home side in the 88th minute.

Despite being in control for large spells, the home side failed to convert their chances and they paid a heavy price for that. Furthermore, the fans will be frustrated with Villa’s poor defending as well.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to their defeat against QPR last night on Twitter –

 

