Aston Villa fans react to their impressive win over Reading

4 April, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Reading, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Reading in the Championship last night.

The home side were under pressure to deliver after a series of poor displays. Villa had lost to QPR and Bolton in their last three matches. The other game against Hull ended in a draw.

Reading managed to win against Aston Villa in their last two encounters and many would have tipped them to pull off another upset last night.

However, Aston Villa managed to bounce back to winning ways thanks to goals from Birkir Bjarnason, Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan.

Aston Villa’s job was made easier when David Edwards collected a second yellow card on the half-hour.

Reading are now in deep trouble after losing their nine of their last ten away games. The Royals are in the relegation battle right now and they cannot afford to keep dropping points like this.

Aston Villa will be hoping to secure promotion this season and Bruce will be looking forward to a strong finish to the campaign now.

Here is how the fans reacted to Villa’s win last night.

 

