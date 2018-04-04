Aston Villa fans react to their impressive win over Reading

Aston Villa picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Reading in the Championship last night.
The home side were under pressure to deliver after a series of poor displays. Villa had lost to QPR and Bolton in their last three matches. The other game against Hull ended in a draw.
Reading managed to win against Aston Villa in their last two encounters and many would have tipped them to pull off another upset last night.
However, Aston Villa managed to bounce back to winning ways thanks to goals from Birkir Bjarnason, Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan.
Aston Villa’s job was made easier when David Edwards collected a second yellow card on the half-hour.
Reading are now in deep trouble after losing their nine of their last ten away games. The Royals are in the relegation battle right now and they cannot afford to keep dropping points like this.
Aston Villa will be hoping to secure promotion this season and Bruce will be looking forward to a strong finish to the campaign now.
Here is how the fans reacted to Villa’s win last night.
6 more wins in the league needed 👍#utv
— CarterTony (@MrAnthonyCarter) April 3, 2018
This is what’s needed every game..
— Terry reid (@terryreid2) April 3, 2018
Decent win against 10 men for the most-part. Bjarnason was mom for me. To be fair, we were bossing it when they had 11 men, but Reading stuck 10 men behind the ball. I’d like to see one or two more villa players fill the box when crosses come in.
Good for confidence going forward
— Ged Egan (@ged_egan) April 3, 2018
What a win, well played villa. And got anyone interested, we had 79% Possession with 28 shots compared to Readings 4. Fantastic dominated win. #UTV pic.twitter.com/I9a0VH5pl0
— Harry/Villa (@VillaHutton6789) April 3, 2018
Fighting like Lions ! … Let’s now be battle hardened and not battle weary !! #keeproaring
— Keith Rooms (@RoomsKeith) April 3, 2018
Awesome. Nice change. Good to see our striker back on the score sheet
— Andrew Hoyles (@HoylesAndrew) April 3, 2018
Can we play like this every week please?
— Paul Simpson (@paulsimpson3113) April 3, 2018
Need to put in 6 big professional and committed performances now you Villa boys. Be relentless, be ruthless, be ravenous. 🦁
— Paul W Tomlinson (@VillanTommy) April 3, 2018
Tremendous what a season 👏👏
— Johnny Wishbone (@WelshyG86) April 3, 2018