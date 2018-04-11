Aston Villa fans react to their 1-0 win over Cardiff City

Aston Villa secured a vital 1-0 win over Cardiff last night and it was a massive boost to their promotion hopes.
Midfielder Jack Grealish scored a spectacular half-volley five minutes from time to secure the three points for his side.
Steve Bruce’s men were under a lot of pressure to perform and the win over Cardiff will give them a lot of relief. The Villans had failed to win four of their last five heading into this game.
Aston Villa are currently fourth in the Championship table and a strong finish to the season should take them to the play-offs.
The home side could have taken the lead when Lewis Grabban found some space in the 18-yard box but the Aston Villa forward failed to hit the target.
Cardiff could have scored through Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The winger managed to get the ball past Sam Johnstone but only to see it come back off the post.
Some fantastic saves from the on-loan Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone kept Villa in the game.
Grealish converted a late clearance from the edge of the box to secure the points for the hosts.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to their vital win over Cardiff on Twitter.
What a game tonight was💪🏼😜 UTV❤
— Elise Edwards (@ell_edwardsx) April 10, 2018
Follow it up on Friday
— Mitchell West (@mitchwest26) April 10, 2018
Let’s Rock to the Prem. pic.twitter.com/aIKseAqi8P
— Nuts about Gardening (@giftedgardener0) April 10, 2018
See you in the playoffs @CardiffCityFC 😘
— James Lloyd (@LloydyAVFC) April 10, 2018
And what a sight seeing Carew and the future king of England applauding 👏👏👏👏👏
— Jo Hornby (@johornby777) April 10, 2018
Hard to belive we beat Wolves and Cardiff and still won’t get 2nd from the position we were in. Horrible waste! 🤞 for playoffs! #avfc
— Sean Logue (@villaman1988) April 10, 2018
Massive result and pure class from Jack Grealish
— David o mahony (@Davidomahony18) April 10, 2018
Great result tonight. The lads dug deep, everyone worked hard. Got a great 3 points. Well done guys.
— Ronnie Campbell (@Scottishsurfbum) April 10, 2018
Massive massive win…. hopefully this gives us hope for playoffs… and great to get one over Warnock 👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Millwall and Fulham on fire still…
— Rich Jarvis (@richjarvis77) April 10, 2018