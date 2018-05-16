Aston Villa fans react to Lewis Grabban Twitter post

Aston Villa have reached the Championship play-off finals after managing a 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Tuesday, and in the process beating Middlesbrough 1-0 over the two legged-tie.
Steve Bruce’s side will face Fulham in the play-off finals at Wembley. After the match, Villa player Lewis Grabban took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
The 30-year-old striker joined Villa on loan from Bournemouth in the January transfer window, and he made a huge impact for Bruce’s side.
He has scored seven goals since joining Villa, and was brilliant against Boro as well. He came close to scoring for Villa in the second half, and overall put in a very good performance.
Boro nearly took the game to extra time after Stewart Downing’s 89th minute free-kick hit against the bar.
In the end it was Mile Jedinak’s header in the first leg that made the difference between the two sides over the two legs.
Villa fans took to Twitter to respond to his tweet and let him know that he was brilliant on the night.
