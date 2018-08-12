Blog Competitions English Championship Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s performance vs Wigan on Twitter

12 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa earned back to back wins in the Championship after beating Wigan Athletic 3-2 in a pulsating thriller on Saturday afternoon at Villa Park.

Birkir Bjarnason scored in the fourth minute of added time as Villa came from behind to seal all three points. The victory is a testament to the resilience of Steve Bruce’s squad following a turbulent off-field summer for the club.

One player who made an instant impact was Villa’s new signing John McGinn, who joined the club last in the transfer window from Scottish club Hibernian.

The 23-year-old put up a superb debut performance earning high praise from the Villa manager. And Villa fans seem to have enjoyed his performance as well, judging by their reaction on Twitter.

McGinn could be a fan favourite 

The Scottish midfielder grabbed an assist when Aston Villa captain James Chester gave Villa the lead 13 minutes into the game with a header from his free-kick.

He impressed with his overall performance, making one key tackle and two interceptions during the game. He attempted four key passes, and produced five crosses as well.

Bruce has hailed McGinn as a “fierce competitor” who brings something extra to the pitch. If he keeps on performing at a high level, it won’t be long before he achieves a cult hero status at the club.

