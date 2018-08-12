Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s performance vs Wigan on Twitter

Aston Villa earned back to back wins in the Championship after beating Wigan Athletic 3-2 in a pulsating thriller on Saturday afternoon at Villa Park.
Birkir Bjarnason scored in the fourth minute of added time as Villa came from behind to seal all three points. The victory is a testament to the resilience of Steve Bruce’s squad following a turbulent off-field summer for the club.
One player who made an instant impact was Villa’s new signing John McGinn, who joined the club last in the transfer window from Scottish club Hibernian.
The 23-year-old put up a superb debut performance earning high praise from the Villa manager. And Villa fans seem to have enjoyed his performance as well, judging by their reaction on Twitter.
John McGinn’s already Villa’s best player…that didn’t take long! 😂 #AVFC
— My Old Man Said (@oldmansaid) August 11, 2018
Outstanding today, hope to see some proper link up between him and Jack!
— Tom🐝 (@wict01) August 11, 2018
Definitely, the kid is a joy to watch, superb delivery and he didn’t stop running all game. Can already tell he’ll be a fan favourite🙌🏻
— brad (@BradAvfc96) August 11, 2018
Well the @HibsOfficial fans did tell us he was brilliant.
Super John McGinn. We wouldn’t win that one without you. #avfc
— Villa Views (@VillaViews_) August 11, 2018
What ever contract John McGinn signed double it and add 4 yrs now before we are found out. #avec #hibs
— Johnny Haynes (@Carney4Haynesey) August 11, 2018
Absolutely love McGinn-iesta! What a superb player, everything in his locker. Can tackle, pass, create and read game exceptionally! 🔥💪🏼 #AVFC@jmcginn7 pic.twitter.com/aUIKud8eZa
— AVFCTranstweet 🇪🇬🇺🇸 (@AVFCTransTweet) August 11, 2018
McGinn could be a fan favourite
The Scottish midfielder grabbed an assist when Aston Villa captain James Chester gave Villa the lead 13 minutes into the game with a header from his free-kick.
He impressed with his overall performance, making one key tackle and two interceptions during the game. He attempted four key passes, and produced five crosses as well.
Bruce has hailed McGinn as a “fierce competitor” who brings something extra to the pitch. If he keeps on performing at a high level, it won’t be long before he achieves a cult hero status at the club.