Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish Twitter post

Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter to express his reaction after he won Villa’s goal of the season award on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring three goals and registering five assists in the Championship. He tweeted:
Great night at the awards last night! Was nice to win goal of the season & also see & speak to the fans who attended 👔⚽😃 pic.twitter.com/D51u21fcz7
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) April 23, 2018
Grealish is one of the best young players in the Championship and has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs.
He has been linked with a move to Villa’s Midlands rivals Leicester City, and an offer of £20 million was mentioned.
Steve Bruce, the Villa manager, has laughed off the suggestion of selling the playmaker at such a price, saying the Foxes would need to at least double the amount for the player to even consider the offer.
“I saw Leicester for £20m. That money now gets you a Harry Maguire, who played 30 times for Hull,” Bruce said at his press conference on Friday.
“I am going to have it all summer, I would think. I am delighted Jack is getting recognition for what he is doing on the pitch.
“But I think I can safely say £20m would not buy his right leg at the moment, that is for sure.”
Villa fans took to Twitter to congratulate Grealish and they believe it will take a massive offer to lure him away from the Villa Park in the summer transfer window.
Congratulations young man, fantastic player with an England career beckoning too 😊
— Christopher MCEVILLY (@feckdrinkwomen) April 23, 2018
Need a few more of those on the playoffs
— julie barlow (@jewel321) April 23, 2018
Congratulations Jack 👏👏👏💙💖💙
— ‘LJ’ Hunter (@Hunter1_lj) April 23, 2018
Well done and here’s hoping the royal baby is a boy and called Jack! X
— Amanda Dingley (@AmandaDingley) April 23, 2018
Fully deserved! 💜💙
— Samzie (@VillaJugzz) April 23, 2018
Worth £100 million.
— Gary cookes (@Garycookes7) April 23, 2018