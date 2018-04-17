Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish rumours

17 April, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Leicester, Site News

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on reports of star player player Jack Grealish being linked with a move to Leicester City.

According to reports from The Mirror, former Premier League champions Leicester City will move for the Aston Villa star should Steve Bruce’s side fail to go up.

The 22-year-old has been in terrific form this season, and is one of the driving forces behind Villa securing a Championship play-off spot.

The report claims that the Foxes’ scouts have identified Grealish for the no 10 role who has the potential to play behind striker Jamie Vardy.

Leicester are willing to pay £20 million for the exciting playmaker, and the Foxes won’t have any problem in meeting his £25k-per-week wage as well.

Grealish returned to Villa’s starting lineup in December after recovering from injury, and has scored three goals and registered five assists this term for Villa.

Villa fans are surprised with the price quoted, and they feel Leicester need to offer at least over £70 million for his services.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:

