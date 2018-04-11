Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’ late winner against Cardiff

Aston Villa picked up a morale-boosting win over Cardiff City last night and the fans were delighted with Jack Grealish’s wonder strike.
The Villa midfielder scored a spectacular volley from 25 yards to secure the three points for his side.
So sweet.
Take a bow, @JackGrealish1. 💥https://t.co/9WUu7QkNaZ
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) April 10, 2018
Cardiff had plenty of chances to take the lead but the visitors failed to get past Sam Johnstone in the Aston Villa goal. The on-loan keeper put in an inspiring performance to keep his side in the game.
Steve Bruce will be delighted with his team’s performance after failing to win 4 of their last 5 matches.
The Villans are now fourth in the Championship standings and they can make it to the play-offs if they manage to finish the season strongly. The home fans will be expecting another big performance like this against Leeds United on Friday.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Jack Grealish’s 85th-minute wonder strike against Cardiff City last night.
Goal of the month, if not season! Well done Jack! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UTV
— Joy Denham (@JoyDenham) April 10, 2018
SUPER JACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ua1ISQFfoZ
— Joy Denham (@JoyDenham) April 10, 2018
A ROCKET 🚀
— driveitpaddy (@driveitpaddy83) April 10, 2018
World class for Super Super JACK 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
— David o mahony (@Davidomahony18) April 10, 2018
Super, Super Jack! Wow what a strike that was!
— PAUL CRUTCHLEY- PACP (@PACPHOTOGRAPHIE) April 10, 2018
What a belter!! Pick that one out the net!
— Wayne (@WayneFrank84) April 10, 2018
Could watch that over and over
— Andrew Trinick (@ATrinick) April 10, 2018