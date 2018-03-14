Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane’s performance against QPR

Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane’s performance against QPR

14 March, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Queens Park Rangers, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 at home by Queens Park Rangers last night.

The home fans were expecting a comfortable win after the win over Wolves in the last game but Steve Bruce’s men have failed to deliver. Despite being badly out of form, Rangers secured a memorable win at Villa Park.

Inconsistencies at the back and the lack of creativity in the midfield cost the home side last night. Aston Villa enjoyed a lot of possession but they managed to create very little.

The home fans were left frustrated with the lack of craft in their midfield and Conor Hourihane, in particular, has been severely criticised for his performance last night.

It will be interesting to see whether Steve Bruce decides to take the 27-year-old Irishman out of the firing line for some time. Hourihane has scored some spectacular goals from the midfield but his lack of flair and imagination can be frustrating at times.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.

 

Radrizzani takes a swipe at Leeds players for their lack of commitment
On This Day in Football: Mighty Plymouth stun Pele’s Santos
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com