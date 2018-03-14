Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane’s performance against QPR

Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 at home by Queens Park Rangers last night.
The home fans were expecting a comfortable win after the win over Wolves in the last game but Steve Bruce’s men have failed to deliver. Despite being badly out of form, Rangers secured a memorable win at Villa Park.
Inconsistencies at the back and the lack of creativity in the midfield cost the home side last night. Aston Villa enjoyed a lot of possession but they managed to create very little.
The home fans were left frustrated with the lack of craft in their midfield and Conor Hourihane, in particular, has been severely criticised for his performance last night.
It will be interesting to see whether Steve Bruce decides to take the 27-year-old Irishman out of the firing line for some time. Hourihane has scored some spectacular goals from the midfield but his lack of flair and imagination can be frustrating at times.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.
Should of happened at half time – Hourihane is awful https://t.co/rIijZzbQFU
— AstonVilla05 (@astonvilla05) March 13, 2018
We have several CMs on the bench. How is Hourihane still on the pitch? He has been like poor version of the poor version of Westwood. #avfc
— Chrsmo (@Chrsmo) March 13, 2018
Can someone tell me what Hourihane actually does #avfc
— George (@george_avfc99) March 13, 2018
Hourihane is the worst villa player since tonev
— Sam Beech (@SamJBeech) March 13, 2018
Screamers aside, Hourihane doesn’t offer much.
— Ashley Stevens (@AshTheNeon) March 13, 2018
Hourihane is playing like we’re 3-0 up. #AVFC
— MY OLD MAN SAID (@oldmansaid) March 13, 2018
How Hourihane managed to stay on for 80 minutes is beyond me, he’d shy away from a tackle in an U’7s game, pathetic #avfc
— Phil Hodson (@Hodsie) March 13, 2018
@AVFCOfficial @Dr_TonyXia all those players were hungover from Saturdays celebrations. Connor hourihane was a joke #avfc #avfcqpr
— Dez (@StevieD_85) March 13, 2018