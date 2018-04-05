Aston Villa fans react to Charlie Austin transfer rumour

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar but the Villa fans don’t want the club to sign him.
According to reports from The Mirror, Villa could move for the Southampton striker at the end of the season, provided they get themselves promoted to the Premier League and the Saints go down to the Championship.
Southampton are fighting for survival, and find themselves in the relegation zone after 31 games. They are 18th in the Premier League table, and the survival hopes are looking fairly bleak for Mark Hughes’ men.
Goalscoring has been one of the major problems for the Saints this season. The 28-year-old remains the club’s top scorer with only six goals, but he has made only 17 appearances (six starts) this campaign.
Villa, on the other hand, have kept their hopes of automatic promotion alive with a 3-0 win over Reading in their last match.
However, in all probability, they will be in the play-offs, and the report claims Villa would be interested in signing Austin if Steve Bruce’s men manage to secure promotion from the Championship.
Several Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter, and judging by their reaction it seems they do not want to see their club move for Austin in the summer.
Who we going to buy to be his back up for all the time he’s injured?
— Graham Bailey (@Villa_Graham) April 4, 2018
I hope we have a bit more money than buying him if we go up.I would rather stick with what we have than buy him
— cragger sheward (@cragger82) April 4, 2018
Christ hope not!
— andy (@andy59967602) April 4, 2018
God no…..get serious….
We will come back down….
Past it…
6 goals all season….er….no..
— Sonia Kingscott (@soniakingscott) April 5, 2018
Would rather get @grabbs22 or @chrisbenteke
— Villa Fan 73 (@VillaFan4473) April 4, 2018
Hogan, Kodja, Grabban.. we don’t need Austin!
— Riz Shiz (@Razor_Sharper) April 4, 2018
April 1st was 3 days ago.If that is a measure of Bruce or Villa’s ambition we are better off staying in the Championship.
— Alan Smith (@alansmith1962) April 4, 2018
Hope not. Will score but is always injured. Hopefully someone else buys him.
— Chez Avfc (@AvfcUTV1) April 4, 2018