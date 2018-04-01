Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Axel Tuanzebe display on Twitter

Aston Villa suffered yet another frustrating result after they were held to a 0-0 draw against Hull City away from home on Saturday.

Steve Bruce’s side were looking to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats. However, on this occasion they could only manage a draw, with some of the key players performing well below their expected levels.

The result is a massive blow to Villa’s chances of an automatic promotion, and it seems they have wasted their chances here. What has been more frustrating for the Villa fans is that their last three matches were all winnable games, where Villa on paper started as firm favourites.

Villa fans weren’t impressed with the team’s performance, and were disappointed especially with Axel Tuanzebe’s display.

The 20-year-old joined Villa on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window, and has made three appearances for the club.

He started the game against Hull City and was withdrawn on 76 minutes after he failed to make an impact. Here are some of the reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

