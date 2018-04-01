Aston Villa fans react to Axel Tuanzebe display on Twitter

Aston Villa suffered yet another frustrating result after they were held to a 0-0 draw against Hull City away from home on Saturday.
Steve Bruce’s side were looking to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats. However, on this occasion they could only manage a draw, with some of the key players performing well below their expected levels.
The result is a massive blow to Villa’s chances of an automatic promotion, and it seems they have wasted their chances here. What has been more frustrating for the Villa fans is that their last three matches were all winnable games, where Villa on paper started as firm favourites.
Villa fans weren’t impressed with the team’s performance, and were disappointed especially with Axel Tuanzebe’s display.
The 20-year-old joined Villa on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window, and has made three appearances for the club.
He started the game against Hull City and was withdrawn on 76 minutes after he failed to make an impact. Here are some of the reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Tuanzebe is shocking
— Richard Franks (@richardpfranks) March 31, 2018
Thank god tuanzebe is so bad
— Lazarenko1106 (@lazarenko1106) March 31, 2018
76 minutes too late… Tuanzebe has been dreadful
— Whit (@ItsJonWhittall) March 31, 2018
Tuanzebe looks all at sea #AVFC
— AVFC 2018-19 Championship 7th place finishers (@dvtavfc) March 31, 2018
Villa back into a “don’t lose” mentality instead of a “try to win” mind set. Feel bad @ScottHogan_9 was only given 10 minutes…we were missing his energy in the last 20 at least. Adomah looked sheepish all game. Grealish lost steam after being dragged down. Tuanzebe just absent.
— Cort Carpenter (@TheCortHaus) March 31, 2018
Axel Tuanzebe looks like a liability for Villa.
— Luke Southworth (@LukeSouthworth) March 31, 2018