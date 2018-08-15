Blog Competitions English Championship Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah performance vs Yeovil Town on Twitter

15 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Albert Adomah scored 14 goals last season for Aston Villa but he has come under scrutiny following yet another insipid performance.

The 30-year-old started against Yeovil Town in the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night and endured a frustrating time on the pitch.

In a hard fought battle, Steve Bruce’s side eventually progressed through to the next round after Conor Hourihane scored the winner in the 77th minute.

Majority of Aston Villa fans have been left frustrated with Adomah’s performance, with the player looking completely out of form.

The winger’s future came under strong speculation during the transfer window with Birmingham Post reporting that Villa have decided against renewing his contract.

Getting the best out of Adomah should be one of Bruce’s major concern. Against Yeovil, he just couldn’t make any impact on the right side of the pitch.

It seems like he has lost his spark, and his form has dropped alarmingly as his dry spell continues from March. Here are some of the best responses from the Villa fans on Twitter:

