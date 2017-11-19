Aston Villa could lose Sam Johnstone in January

Aston Villa could lose star goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old has been sensational under Steve Bruce this season and West Brom are lining up a move for him.
According to reports, Manchester United have an option to recall the player from his loan spell in January and if West Brom submit a concrete offer for him, a transfer is very much on the cards.
Reports claim that West Brom will lodge a £5million bid when the transfer window opens in January.
Bruce rates the keeper very highly and he will be very disappointed if United decide to sell him to West Brom in January. It seems that Villa might have to submit a better offer if they want to hold on to Johnstone permanently.
As for the player, it will be interesting to see what he wants to do if an offer comes in from West Brom.
The chance to play for a Premier League club is always attractive. However, Foster is the number one keeper at West Brom and Johnstone will have to work hard to break into Pulis’s starting lineup.
At Aston Villa, Johnstone will certainly play week in week out and that is everything he needs at this stage of his career.