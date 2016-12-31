Aston Villa close to signing Sam Johnstone on loan

Manchester United are set to complete the loan transfer of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to Aston Villa.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce wants to sign the talented young keeper as the club’s no.1 shot stopper and the 23-year-old is expected to sign on for the rest of this season.
Birmingham Mail are reporting that the Championship outfit have already beaten their rivals to Johnstone’s signature.
Johnstone has not had too many first-team opportunities at Old Trafford and will now move to the Championship in search of regular football. The Manchester United youth star is behind the likes of De Gea and Romero in the pecking order and a loan move to a side where he can play regular football is a wise decision.
For a player of his age, it is imperative to play regularly and continue his development.
As per the report from Birmingham Mail, the deal is close to completion and therefore we can expect official confirmation soon. Furthermore, they have also quoted Jose Mourinho saying that United will complete a loan move for Johnstone in January.
Mourinho said: “The only loan move we’re going to do is Sam Johnstone.”