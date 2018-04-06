Aston Villa backed to secure 35/1 cracker against Norwich City

Aston Villa will bid to keep their faint hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League alive when they visit Norwich City on Saturday.
Villa are seven points behind Cardiff City with six games to play, but the two sides are scheduled to face each other next Tuesday.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David has backed Villa to pick up a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road with Albert Adomah grabbing the first goal (35/1 with Sky Bet).
“Norwich were playing like a team already on the beach at QPR on Easter Monday, and Aston Villa will be hoping that it’s that type of Canaries performance again on Saturday,” he said.
“Villa rolled Reading over pretty comfortably on Tuesday, but it was important for them to get the win after their brief blip in form.
“They’ll need maximum points between now and the end of the season if there’s any chance of them gaining automatic promotion, and I think they’ll get three points at Carrow Road.”
Two goals from Jonathan Kodjia saw Villa beat Norwich at Villa Park earlier in the season and they look a good bet to double up this weekend.
Norwich are priced at 19/10 to win the game, with Villa available at 6/4 and the draw on offer at 21/10.