Aston Villa and Newcastle want Niclas Fullkrug

10 May, 2018 Aston Villa, Bundesliga, English Championship, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in signing the highly rated Hannover forward Niclas Fullkrug.

The 25-year-old has been very impressive for Hannover this season and the two English clubs are plotting (report translated by SportWitness) a summer move for him

Both clubs could use a reliable goalscorer next season and Fullkrug would be a quality addition.

The Hannover star has bagged 15 goals already this season and he would improve Villa and Newcastle going forward.

Benitez has had to rely on Gayle for goals all season and new signing Slimani has failed to deliver. Someone like Fullkrug could finally add some cutting edge to Newcastle’s attack.

The 25-year-old German striker has a contract until June 2020 and Hannover will demand a premium for his services.

It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs make a move for the Bundesliga star at the end of this season.

Fullkrug has shown his ability in the Bundesliga this season and there is no doubt that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.

