Aston Villa agree deal to sign Lewis Grabban

Aston Villa have agreed on a deal to sign the Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Grabban.
The 30-year-old midfielder is set to complete a loan move to the Championship.
As per Sky Sports, the player is currently undergoing his medical and the move will be completed before tonight’s 11 pm transfer deadline.
BREAKING: @AVFCOfficial agree deal with @afcbournemouth to take Lewis Grabban on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky sources #SSN pic.twitter.com/xXUXXIelTE
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2018
Grabban was on loan at Sunderland during the first half of the season and he has been in sensational form. The midfielder managed to score 12 goals in 19 league games for the Black Cats.
Steve Bruce will be hoping for a similar impact at Aston Villa now.
The Championship side are keen on securing promotion to the Premier League and someone like Grabban will certainly make a huge difference.
Bournemouth were looking to get rid of the player permanently but they have struggled to find a buyer. It will be interesting to see whether Villa decide to sign him permanently in the summer.
Aston Villa cannot afford to sign players on permanent deals in January due to Financial Fair Play restrictions and therefore a loan deal was their only option.