Ashley Williams joins Stoke City on loan

Everton have agreed a loan deal with Stoke City for the transfer of Ashley Williams.
The Wales captain will spend the next season in the Championship in order to play regularly. The former Swansea star is not a key part of Silva’s first team plans at Everton.
Everton have been linked with the likes of Rojo and Mina in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement for Williams.
As for Williams, he could make his debut for Stoke against Leeds United this weekend.
The highly experienced defender has made 60 appearances for the Toffees since joining them two years ago but he never quite managed to impress.
However, there is no doubt that his experience could be invaluable for the Potters in the Championship. Stoke will be looking to secure promotion next year and someone like Williams could make a big difference for them.
Meanwhile, Everton fans seem quite delighted with the move and here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.
