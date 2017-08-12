Ashley slammed after claiming Newcastle can’t compete financially

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley’s claim that he is unable to compete financially with clubs like Manchester City has met with a barrage of criticism.
Ashley had assured manager Rafa Benitez that he could strengthen his squad on their return to the Premier League this season, but the Spaniard has said he is “not happy” with Newcastle’s transfer business so far this summer.
Benitez has signed Jacob Murphy for £12 million from Norwich and Florian Lejeune from Eibar for £8.7m, but the Spaniard is frustrated that more has not been done to improve last season’s Championship-winning side.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Ashley said the club does not generate enough money meaning there is a limit on what Benitez can spend.
“It’s very simple, it’s not enough – Rafa knows that and it’s not a secret,” he said.
“Every penny the club generates he can have, but it won’t generate enough. Newcastle United does not have a £40m-a-year stadium naming rights deal.
“I don’t want the fans to watch this interview and think ‘that’s great Rafa is getting £150m in the morning’ – he’s not.
“Rafa has (managing director) Lee Charnley’s help. And Lee Charnley answers to Rafa and not the other way around, let’s make that crystal clear.
“Rafa makes all the final decisions on players out and players in, but he has to do it with the money the club has.”
Ahead of Sunday’s opening game against Tottenham Hotspur, fans have hit out at Ashley and demanded he does more to support Benitez in the transfer market.
Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to Ashley’s comments.
Mike Ashley cant compete with city. SD paying £0 to be plastered all over SJP. Not asking to compete just show some ambition #nufc
— Jack Dixon (@dixon_jack) August 11, 2017
Mike Ashley going on TV saying he's a multi billionaire without the money in the bank has to be his best troll on Newcastle fans thus far
— Kevin Chandler (@Eighteen781) August 11, 2017
Mike Ashley cant compete with city. SD paying £0 to be plastered all over SJP. Not asking to compete just show some ambition #nufc
— Jack Dixon (@dixon_jack) August 11, 2017
Mike Ashley going on like he pays his electricity on a key at the corner shop. Pull the other one pal.
— Adam Hassan (@Adam_Hassan909) August 11, 2017
What kind of stupid do you have to be to run a club(or anything at all) for 10 yrs and learn absolutely nothing at all? Just go,Mike Ashley!
— Black Star (@BlakhStar) August 11, 2017
#Mike Ashley do people forget Leicester? Don't need to throw endless cash it can be done it has been done
— Howard (@sirhowardlucas) August 11, 2017
It's nice to know what @NUFC owner Mike Ashley really thinks about us fans & our club. Rafa cares more for our club than him.
— Gretel Armstrong (@SugarGretel) August 11, 2017
Mike Ashley, the only Billionaire that appears to be skint 🤦♂️ why buy a footy club if you can't afford to fund it "properly" 🤦♂️ #nufc
— John Dixon (@DickoNortheast) August 11, 2017
Rafa Benitez rightfully see's NUFC as a club with the potential to take on the top 6. Mike Ashley clearly doesn't. Do one Mike.
— Richard Smith (@richysmith100) August 11, 2017
If Mike Ashley backs Rafa Benitez, he can bury nine years of hurt at #NUFC says @lee_ryderhttps://t.co/7Fh79URqMx
— The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) August 11, 2017