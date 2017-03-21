Arsene Wenger willing to sell Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil

Arsene Wenger is not only keen to stay at the club despite protests from disgruntled fans, he is also looking to rebuild his struggling side in the summer by selling two of his key players – Alexis Ssnchez and Mesut Ozil.
Both the players have rejected offers to extend their contracts, and Wenger is willing to offload them.
Arsenal are getting the vibe that Sanchez will not be persuaded to stay at the club. The Chilean has been arguably the club’s best performer this season, but he has time and again vented his frustration at how the season panned out for the Gunners.
According to reports from The Times, Paris Saint-Germain is the Chile forward’s most likely destination, but Premier League clubs – Chelsea and Manchester City – will consider bids as well in the summer. Arsenal are reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival club.
Ozil, 28, has been one of the key players for the Gunners since his big money move from Real Madrid. Despite all his silky passing style and sublime abilities, there is a growing unhappiness at the club at his displays in big matches.
Arsenal are expecting to recoup £75m for the players, both of whom will enter the final year of their deals this summer. Wenger didn’t hesitate to cut off ties with key players before, with Arsenal selling Robin van Persie for £24m to Manchester United in similar circumstances in 2012.
The Gunners are going through a terrible run of form and are six points behind Liverpool who are in the fourth place. They have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions. Arsenal will face Manchester City after the international break.