Arsene Wenger will decide future before World Cup

Arsene Wenger has said that he will be announcing his future before the World Cup starts. The 68-year-old departed Arsenal at the end of this season after 22-years in charge of the club.
Wenger managed his final game in charge of the Gunners last week and fortunately for him, it ended on a good note as they claimed a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
The Frenchman is ‘’still in shock’’ after leaving his post and is currently getting used to the fact that his tenure as Arsenal manager is over.
Wenger is not going to be short of offers. There are virtually no managers in the modern game that have his level of experience and knowledge of the game. He even himself has said that he has had ‘’more offers than expected’’.
While it is still uncertain as to what Wenger will do next, he has given himself a deadline to decide and this will happen before the World Cup starts.
“It’s just too soon to know what I will do next,” said Wenger.
“I have not even emptied my desk yet and in a way, I am still in a state of shock. I am going to give myself until June 14, the day before the World Cup begins, to decide.
“The question is do I still want to coach, to be on the bench, or is it time to take up different functions? The one thing I can say for sure is that I will continue to work.
“But do I want to continue to suffer as much? I want to continue to defend my ideas of football, that’s for sure.
“Spontaneously, I would say I still want to coach, but I can’t really say that yet for sure.”
Meanwhile, former Everton and Arsenal star Mikel Arteta is currently the favourite to succeed Wenger as manager of the Gunners. Xabi Alonso is expected to be part of the backroom staff if Arteta is appointed.