Arsene Wenger makes prediction which will frighten Tottenham fans

Arsene Wenger has suggested that there could come a point where Tottenham will have to sell Harry Kane.
Kane is one of the best strikers in world football and has finished and has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award during the past two seasons (an accolade which he is set to lose this season to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah).
Kane had previously been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Madrid are expected to undergo a major squad revolution during the summer as their La Liga performances this season have been frustrating. One of the players who they will look to replace is forward Karim Benzema who has struggled in front of goal this term.
Spurs are currently overseeing work on the new White Heart Lane and the stadium is expected to cost around £800 million.
Wenger had to experience something similar when Arsenal moved from Highbury to Emirates Stadium. This move had financial ramifications for the club and they had to part ways with some of their star players, including the legendary Thierry Henry.
Wenger who is leaving Arsenal after 22-years told the London Evening Standard:
“The prices for the stadiums have doubled but the transfers of the players have tripled or quadrupled.
“A £10m player when we built the stadium was huge. Today a guy like Kane, I don’t know for how much they can sell him. £100m? So they might get more supply, but they have to face it. Will they have to sell players? Even to Arsenal maybe.”