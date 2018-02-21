Arsene Wenger confirms Ozil and Ramsey will miss tomorrow’s game

Arsenal face Oestersunds FK in the Europa League tomorrow.
The Gunners managed to win the first leg 3-0 and they will be looking to finish the job in style when the Swedish side travels to Emirates.
Manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal will be without the services of Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil for tomorrow’s game.
Both players have been in superb form in the recent weeks and their absence will be a blow for the home side. Having said that, Arsenal have enough quality to deal with Oestersunds FK at home.
Wenger revealed that Ramsey has returned to training but he is not match fit for the Europa League game. However, the Arsenal boss refused to rule him out of the weekend’s game against Manchester City.
He said: “Ramsey is not in the squad for tomorrow. He had a good training session but he’s not available for tomorrow. We will see how his evolution goes between now and Sunday. I don’t rule him out. It depends how well he can improve the intensity of training.”
Wenger also confirmed that Mesut Ozil was sick and the German playmaker will not play against Oestersunds tomorrow.
He added: “Mesut was sick until today. He was in bed Monday, Tuesday. I would have played him but he will have to work hard tomorrow.”
The likes of Ospina, Mkhitaryan and Welbeck are expected to start on Thursday. Meanwhile, Aubameyang is ineligible after featuring in the Europa League with Dortmund.