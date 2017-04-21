Arsene Wenger confident of signing Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac has been linked with a few Premier League clubs over the last few weeks but it seems that the Bosnian is headed to Arsenal.
According to Daily Mirror, Arsene Wenger is confident that the player will join the Gunners at the end of this season. Furthermore, Goal are reporting that the player has already agreed to personal terms and has completed his medical with Arsenal.
The 23-year-old is one of the best left backs in Bundesliga and he is expected to replace Monreal as the club’s first-choice left back from next season. Kolasinac’s contract with Schalke expires this summer and he will join the Premier League giants on a free transfer.
The Bosnian defender is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Gunners, who believe that the transfer is a done deal.
The likes of AC Milan and Everton were thought to be keen on signing the Schalke star. Furthermore, he was a target for Chelsea as well if Mirror’s report from last week is genuine.
Kolasinac will be Wenger’s first summer signing as the Frenchman prepares to strengthen his side for a title challenge next season.