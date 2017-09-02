Arsene Wenger confident Alexis Sanchez will give his all for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez will be fully focused on giving his all for Arsenal despite failing to secure a move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day.
City had a £60 million bid for Sanchez accepted by the Gunners, but the deal fell through when Arsenal were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.
Sanchez’s contract runs out next summer, but Wenger is confident the Chile international striker’s performance levels won’t drop.
“Your interest is always to perform and he is 100 percent committed, I have no doubt about that,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.
“It’s very difficult for me to speak about what happened because what I want the player to do now is focus on his career, on his season and on Arsenal Football Club.
“I spoke before about integrity and values and I always make sure my commitment is at the level expected from the people who pay me and have confidence in me. I think the players’ side is exactly the same.”