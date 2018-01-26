Arsene Wenger makes big announcement on Mesut Ozil contract talks

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is optimistic Mesut Ozil will sign a new deal, revealing the German international looks “ready to commit” based on his performances on the pitch and in training, reports Goal.
The 29-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid on a five-year deal in 2013, has gone on to make 181 appearances for Arsenal. He’s been in fantastic form this season, scoring and creating 10 goals in 17 Premier League starts, but there’s been little progress made on contract talks.
His deal expires in the summer, and Arsenal so far have failed to convince him to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. Wenger, however, is adamant Ozil doesn’t want to leave, citing his performances in games and on the training field in his argument.
“The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are. We aren’t close enough to tell you yes, he will stay,” he said.
“Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club. Hopefully, we will manage to do that very soon. (We’re) not close enough to be optimistic, but not far enough to be pessimistic.”
Ozil hasn’t made any public desire to leave, instead he’s been keeping supporters updated of his every move on social media. However, there are just four months remaining of the season and no progress made on his deal.
The World Cup could prove a distraction this summer too, as the German will be away with the national team, which means Arsenal need to resolve his future sooner rather than later.
Nevertheless, his form has been a positive this season. Supporters will be hoping Wenger is right that it’s because he wants to stay at Arsenal, rather than Ozil putting himself in the shop window for suitors.