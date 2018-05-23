Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck is a target of Besiktas

According to reports, Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is a target of Turkish club Besiktas.
The 27-year-old scored five goals from 28 Premier League games last season which was sufficient to earn himself a place in the England squad which travels to Russia to play in the World Cup this summer.
The Turkish giants are looking for a replacement for Talisca who is set to return to his parent club Benfica, following a two-year loan spell.
Talisca had an impressive season, notching 20 goals from 47 appearances in all competitions and has reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United.
Welbeck has just one more season left on his current deal with the Gunners and it remains to be seen where his future lay.
If Welbeck moves to Turkey, he could pocket good wages as well as play in a less demanding League which could allow him to get back to full confidence.
However, he is arguably at the peak of his career and if he chooses to move, he could essentially be ending any future hopes which he has of playing for England.
Whether Welbeck remains with the Gunners is likely to depend on whether he will feature in the new managers plans. This looks likely to be Unai Emery.