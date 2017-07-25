Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez willing to take a pay cut to join Manchester City

Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a while now.
The Chilean has just one year left on his current deal and the Gunners have failed to agree on an extension so far. Apparently, Sanchez wants to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer.
Independent are reporting that the player is willing to lower his wages in order to secure the transfer. As per the report, Arsenal are prepared to offer him around £300,000 a week but the player is desperate to win trophies.
Sanchez will turn 29 this December and he cannot afford to waste another season at Arsenal, especially when the Gunners cannot offer Champions League football. He is keen on winning some silverware and a move to City or Bayern would ideal for him. PSG have been linked with the former Barcelona star as well.
The Chilean has been outstanding for Arsenal ever since he joined them from Barcelona and his departure will be a major blow for the Londoners.
Wenger has maintained that the player will stay at the club. However, the fact that he is willing to accept lower wages in order to leave Arsenal speaks volumes about his state of mind right now.
Manchester City have spent a lot of money on the likes of Silva, Walker, Ederson, Danilo and Mendy already. Signing Sanchez could make favourites to win the Premier League title next season.