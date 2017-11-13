Arsenal’s £60m deal to sign 24-year-old Ligue 1 playmaker almost done

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are closing in on Olympique Lyonnais playmaker Nabil Fekir and could agree a £60m deal to procure his signature.
The 24-year-old, who joined Lyon on a free transfer from AS Saint-Priest in 2011, has been in fine form over the last 12 months, scoring and creating 13 goals in 31 Ligue 1 games last season. Fekir has been in even better form this campaign, boasting 14 goals contributed in 11 outings.
Arsenal have been linked with the Ligue 1 star for some time and are reportedly close to agreeing a deal. Fekir is a former teammate of Alexandre Lacazette too, and his potential move to the Emirates Stadium could help get the best of the French international who joined the Gunners in the summer.
Fekir is capable of playing up front and as a No.10, and finds himself in the form of his career in 2017/18. Arsenal could be losing German playmaker Mesut Ozil and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez in January or next summer, with the former La Liga pair having failed to extend their contracts past the end of the season.
The Lyon transfer target has three more years on his current deal and would reportedly set Arsenal back around £60m if they were to sign him, making him a club record buy – beating the £52m paid to sign Alexandre Lacazette.